Accident update from the coroner’s office

UPDATE: On August 7, 71- year-old William Franks of Hemmingway was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 527. The driver of a Nissan involved in this accident on Monday on Black River Road near the Clarendon-Williamsburg County line has died.

“Linda Smith, 73, of Sumter died at McLeod Health Florence on Thursday morning from injuries she sustained in the motor vehicle crash that occurred on Aug. 6,” said Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock.