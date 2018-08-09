F.E. Dubose students excel at national leadership conference

Scott’s Branch High School Juniors, Letia Davis, Tonia Lawson and Faith Lawson won silver medals for their presentation in entrepreneurship.

This summer, under the leadership of adviser Jean Shaw, three Culinary Arts students from F. E. Dubose Career Center placed second in national competitions during the 2018 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference. The conference was held at the Georgia World Congress Center from June 28- July 2.

The three were judged on their ability to implement a business plan for a restaurant covering a range of topics including finance, marketing, laws, regulations and codes.

The students’ unique presentation focused on the opening of a restaurant in Clarendon County, providing the students the opportunity to showcase their county on a national level all while showcasing their knowledge on operating business.

The conference was also an opportunity for FCCLA State Officers, Jordon Shaw and William Shaw to expand their knowledge of leadership while attending officer trainings.

Jordon Shaw is the state Vice President of Community Service and William Shaw is the state Vice President of Finance for FCCLA.

As state officers, the two attended the “Engage Academy” where they learned how to use their leadership skills to unify people through communication, collaboration and conflict management.

During the five-day conference, the group which includes nine students: Kyler Demery (Manning High School), Marah Jackson (Manning High School), Shelton Mazyck (Manning High School), Jordon Shaw (Manning High School), William Shaw (Manning High School), Silveria Thurman (Manning High School), Letia Davis ( Scott’s Branch High School), Faith Lawson (Scott’s Branch High School) and Tonia Lawson (Scott’s Branch High School) along with their adviser, Jean Shaw, were among more than 7,500 FCCLA members who took part in the national conference.