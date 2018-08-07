Tammie Irvine Cameron

SUMMERTON – Tammie Irvine Cameron, 53, wife of Todd Newell, passed away Monday, August 6, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born September 29, 1964, in Charleston, she was a daughter of Mary Altman Momeier and the late Thomas Lynn Irvine. She was a director of nursing at McLeod Health Clarendon.

She is survived by her husband of Summerton; her mother and father, Robert C. Momeier, of Cross; a son, DeWitt Cameron of Florence; a brother, Dustin Irvine; a nephew, Dusty Irvine, both of Rocks Pond; a stepsister, Karen M. Deaton (Bob) of Liberty Hill; a stepbrother, Bob Momeier (Angie); a step nephew, Stephen Momeier, both of Houston, Texas; and her beloved dogs, Maggie and Cooper.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Rhett Cameron.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Goat Island Restaurant under the oak tree, with the Rev. Dr. Reggie Thackston officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to A Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 607, Manning, SC 29102.