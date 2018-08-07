Female Terrier mix looking for her forever home
by Submitted via Email | August 7, 2018 3:55 pm
Last Updated: August 7, 2018 at 3:56 pm
“Prissy” is a 7-month-old black and tan, female Terrier mix. She currently weighs around 15 pounds. Prissy has had her age appropriate shots, been spayed, and is heartworm negative. Prissy is a friendly and outgoing dog! She gets along well with other dogs If you are interested in a sweet lap dog, you can get pre-approved by going to our website, www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com, and filling out an adoption application.
