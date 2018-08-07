Meet Bashful

Last Updated: August 7, 2018 at 4:03 pm

“Bashful” is a 5-month-old black Female Domestic Short Hair Kitten. Bashful is full of energy and loves to run around! She is coming out of her shell and is very loving! Bashful gets along well with other cats. Bashful currently weights around 4.7 pounds, is current on all of her age appropriate shots, and has been spayed. Please stop by the shelter to see this beautiful girl! We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm. We currently have a $50 adoption special for all of our cats!