Jean Claire Jayroe Ridgill

Jean Claire Jayroe Ridgill, 88, widow of James Lee Ridgill, Jr., died Monday, August 06, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born March 29, 1930, in Pulaski, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Eugene Edmond Jayroe and the late Ruth Elizabeth Ridgill Jayroe. She was a member of Manning First Baptist Church.

She is survived by a sister, Patsy Jayroe Tedder (Henry) of Summerton; a niece, Deborah Hinkle of North Carolina; a great niece; three great nephews; one great-great nephew; two great-great nieces; and three stepsons, Steve Ridgill of North Carolina, Jerry Ridgill and Jimmy Ridgill, both of Maryland.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Phillip Reynolds officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12 noon to 1 p.m at Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Manning First Baptist Church, 49 W. Boyce Street, Manning, SC 29102.