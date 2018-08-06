Grievance board recommends Shaffer’s reinstatement

The Grievance Committee reconvened today at 4 p.m. to deliberate and offer a recommendation in regards to the termination of Blair Shaffer as Chief of the Manning Police Department. Jason Montgomery, the Committee’s chairperson, offered a brief opening statement.

“As I stated in my opening statement last Thursday, the grievance policy of the City of Manning places the requirement that I, as chairman of the Committee, make decisions as to how this matter is conducted subject to the vote of the Committee. During this process, it has come to the Committee’s attention that council for the City of Manning may have interacted with the City Administrator via certain text messages during the hearing that was held August 2, 2018. As chairman, I discussed the issue with the attorney for the Committee, and without being required to determine whether certain messages would have violated the grievance policy, I determined the communications did not prejudice Mr. Shaffer in any way and that he received a full and fair hearing procedure,” said Montgomery.

Following the remarks, the Committee went into executive session to deliberate. After half an hour, the Committee returned to Council chambers to offer a recommendation.

“Based upon the oral and written presentations, this Committee makes the following findings. One, all prerequisites required by the policy for the hearing were met. Two, Blair Shaffer was terminated on July 11, 2018. The termination was communicated through a letter of that date, hand delivered to him, and signed by Mayor Julia Nelson, acting in her capacity as Chair of the Public Safety Committee. Three, Prior to the receipt of the termination letter, Shaffer was not warned of any violations of policy or procedures that he had committed,” said Montgomery.

“Due to the lack of notice of deficiencies to Mr. Shaffer prior to termination, it is the recommendation of this Committee that Mr. Shaffer be reinstated to his position retroactively, which reinstatement should include all compensation and benefits as provided prior to the termination, subject to a two week suspension in pay,” said Montgomery.

Following a brief round of applause from Shaffer’s supporters present for the recommendation, the Committee adjourned.

“I feel wonderful,” said Shaffer. “I know this process is not over. It’s going to be up to the Council members.” Shaffer expressed concerns regarding whether the Council members on the Public Safety Committee would be allowed to vote. He feels it would not be a fair grievance process if they are allowed to take part.

“I’m glad a group of my peers, city employees, ruled in my favor that my termination was not right, was not handled properly. They didn’t go into detail about the issues they had, but they definitely made it clear it was not handled properly, so they ruled in my favor. I’m so thankful, and I hope these remaining Council members will see the error that was done and will reinstate me as police chief. We’ve got a lot of good things we can do here in Manning. I just want to get back to work where we can continue what we’re doing. I’m expecting positive outcomes through all of this,” said Shaffer.