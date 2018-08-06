LONGS – Paul Britton Justice, Jr., 74, died Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Grand Strand Medical Center.

Born March 20, 1944, in Charleston, he was a son of the late Paul Britton Justice, Sr. and the late Janet Lucille Warren Justice. He was a US Army veteran and a member of the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association.

He is survived by three daughters, Paula Rutledge (John) of N. Myrtle Beach, Britton Johnson (Ric) of Portland, Oregon and Sarah Thomas (Allan) of N. Myrtle Beach; two brothers, James Warren “Choo Choo” Justice (Diane) of Cross and Troy Kidwell of Manning; three sisters, Beverly Horton (John) of Kershaw, Stephany Justice of Manning and Paulette Sterba (Lloyd) of Lincoln City, Oregon; five grandchildren, Tyra Lilly, Hank and Amelia Johnson, Espen and Declan Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Paul Britton Justice III; a brother, David “Poncho” Justice; and a sister, Pamela Rath.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Dale Warren officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service.