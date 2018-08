Duke Power Outage: 1,700 without power in Clarendon

Last Updated: August 5, 2018 at 3:17 pm

There are 1,700 people without power in Clarendon as of 2:45 p.m. Duke Power estimated restore time is 5 p.m.

UPDATE: All traffic lights are out in the City. Remember to proceed at lights as a four-way stop.