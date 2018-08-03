The summer is too short

Last Updated: August 3, 2018 at 2:16 pm

Oh man! July is over. How could that be? It seemed like June turned into July in a little more than a week. July the 4thseemed like it happened yesterday. Now August is here and it only has 31 days in it.

Don’t bring up the fact that time seems to go faster as we age. That’s just a percentage of the time we spend here on earth. What is discouraging is that all the fun we have during the summer seems to be streaking by.

They used to have advertisements about all the things you want to do before the summer ends. The ads were aimed at school-aged students that wanted to perfect that 1 and ½ dive off the high diving board or worse you don’t have much time to finish your summer reading list for school. So far your summer job and the party every night has yielded no time for reading.

Now school is going to start in the middle of August. What the heck? What happened to having a summer job and working till Labor Day then heading back to school with new clothes and some spending cash?

We’ve had the hot spell and the rainy time. All that is left to do is wait on Labor Day.

The tasks to do in August are many. The deer hunters are getting ready for hunting season. There are deer stands to repair and deer corn to put out. The football fans have made plans to attend their favorite games. For the students it will be back in the classroom by the middle of August. All the time we’ll be asking what happened to summer?

I don’t have any big projects to finish in August. Most of the projects I lined up are continuing through the rest of the year. Still, it’s sad that summer is over. It doesn’t matter if you have to go back to school or not. You probably still remember going back to school. The weather will be changing a little bit in September. Football players are ready for cooler air.

Worse than all that is the reminders that Christmas shopping season will start in 1 or 2 or 3 or 4 months. Just when you finished paying off your credit card from last season and the vacation, here comes more shopping. Doesn’t seem fair.

Don’t give up too soon. August is still a full month to do all those summer things. Who knows, you might master that dive into the pool or get your summer reading done.

There are a few odd things that haven’t happened yet. Lemonade commercials will start appearing on television soon. The commercials will advertise the benefits of lemonade in the summer. Those commercials play the last week in August and the first week in September. Maybe they want to give us hope for an extended summer season.

In just a few short weeks it will be onto something else. I’m not worried. It is still hot in September. Regardless of what the calendar says, it will still feel like summer.

Sports take on a weird vibe. Baseball is still gong on and football is starting up. Basketball players have begun practice. Pickups and 4 wheelers are out. The only thing I wish for is that the grass will quit growing. I’m tired of summer grass cutting and no matter what you call the season, it doesn’t end for another three months.