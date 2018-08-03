Samuels-Cooper does not meet statutory qualifications to be coroner

Judge Ferrell Cothran of the Third Judicial Circuit handed down a ruling in the Mock-Samuels-Cooper suit at 2:40 p.m. today. In it he ruled that LaNette Samuels-Cooper, who won the popular vote for coroner in the Clarendon County primary elections, does not meet the statutory qualifications to be coroner and will not be able to meet those qualifications within one year of taking office as coroner for Clarendon County.

Keep watching Manning Live for more details.