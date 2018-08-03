Samuels-Cooper cannot become coroner

Judge Ferrell Cothran of the Third Judicial Circuit handed down a ruling in the Mock-Samuels-Cooper suit at 2:40 p.m. today. In it he ruled that LaNette Samuels-Cooper, who won the popular vote for coroner in the Clarendon County primary elections, does not meet the statutory qualifications to be coroner and will not be able to meet those qualifications within one year of taking office as coroner for Clarendon County.

Coroner Bucky Mock filed the lawsuit on June 14, just days after Samuels-Cooper won the Democratic popular vote in the primary election. With no Republican candidate to contest, this would have left Samuels-Cooper unopposed in November’s election.

Mock filed a Motion for a Temporary Injunction on June 20 and was granted a Temporary Restraining Order on June 21 which prevented the South Carolina Democratic Party from certifying Samuels-Cooper to place her on November’s ballot.

Samuels-Cooper filed a Motion to Dismiss on July 19, alleging that Mock had failed to exhaust his administrative remedies for contesting an election as outlined in the South Carolina Code of Laws. The court hearing began on July 20, with Mock and York County Coroner Sabrina Gast, who is president of the Couth Carolina Coroner’s Association, taking the witness stand.

Both Mock and Gast testified to the qualifications required by law to become coroner, as well as the duties of a coroner. Gast extensively testified regarding coroner certification and the ABMDI certification process, asserting that Samuels-Cooper was not qualified to begin the process of certification, nor was there a way for her to do become qualified.

As court recessed for the day, Cothran allowed Mock’s and Samuels-Cooper’s attorneys to file briefs in opposition to and support of, respectively, the Motion to Dismiss.

Defendants South Carolina Democratic Party and Clarendon County Democratic Party filed a joint Motion to dismiss on July 24 on the same grounds. Defendant Clarendon County Board of Voter Registrations & Elections file a Motion to Dismiss on July 26, arguing that Mock filed to produce any evidence showing why they should be a party to the case.

Court resumed on July 27, when Samuels-Cooper and Clarendon County Democratic Party Chairperson Patricia Pringle took the stand. During testimony, Samuels-Cooper stated she felt her 13 years of administrative assistant experience with the Coroner’s Office qualified as death investigation. She received phone calls about deaths and dispatched the coroner or deputy coroners, spoke with families to give information regarding their loved ones, scheduled autopsies, requested background files, and helped fill out death certificates.

However, Gast’s testimony had conclusively shown, through state statute, that Samuels-Cooper could not have death investigation experience. Only coroners and deputy coroners are legally allowed to investigate death, and Samuels-Cooper was never a deputy coroner.

Cothran’s final decision was in two parts. He first rules conclusively on the motion to dismiss. He ruled Mock had indeed failed to exhaust applicable administrative procedures available to him with regard to the April 4 date on Samuels-Cooper’s official papers stating her intent to run. Therefore, Mock is unable to contest the fact that she was on the primary ballot. He also ruled that because he had ruled in favor of this portion of the Motion to Dismiss filed by Samuels-Cooper, the Motions to Dismiss filed by the other defendants were now moot.

However, in the second part of his ruling, Cothran states clearly that Samuels-Cooper is not qualified to be coroner.

“While South Carolina law does not define “death investigation,” it does define numerous duties and responsibilities for coroners and deputy coroners,” said Cothran’s order, which then lists the duties. He also reiterated Gast’s testimony regarding the fact that only coroners and deputy coroners may perform death investigation.

“Ms. Samuels-Cooper undoubtedly has many hours of the past 13 plus years assisting the coroner and deputy coroners in the performance of their duties. However, our law states that the duties pertaining to death investigations, such as responding to death scenes, determining the manner and cause of death, and ordering autopsies to be performed, may be performed by coroners and deputy coroners (in addition to medical examiners and solicitors in certain circumstances), but not by administrative assistants,” said Cothran’s order.

Cothran went on to discuss the Medicolegal Death Investigation class Samuels-Cooper had signed up for, running from August 13-18. Through testimony, it was shown this is not a certification course, nor was it in any way associated with the ABMDI certification process, which is the only coroner certification recognized by the state of South Carolina. This eliminated the possibility she was signed up for something wherein she would be certified as coroner within one year of taking office.

In his brief, Cothran asserted that “to say that an administrative assistant in a coroner’s office has sufficient death investigation experience to qualify to be a coroner would be similar to saying that a judge’s administrative assistant is competent to take the bench because of his experience in the judge’s chambers.”

Based on the qualifications Samuels-Cooper indicated in her affidavit, as well as the fact that she would be unable to become qualified within a year of taking office, Cothran ruled Samuels-Cooper not qualified to become the coroner in Clarendon County.

“I’m pleased with the decision,” said Mock. “Now I’m waiting to see what the next steps are.”

Samuels-Cooper was not yet prepared to make a comment.