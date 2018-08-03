Clarendon Pilot Club awards scholarships

Each year the Clarendon Pilot Club presents a $500 scholarship to a deserving

senior in each high school in the county. The recipient must plan to enter a

course of study relating to the medical field. The 2018 awardees are: Sydney

Covington Wells, daughter of Bridget and Ken Wells, graduated from Clarendon

Hall and plans to study Speech Pathology. Jailah Smith, granddaughter of Betty

Smith, graduated from East Clarendon High School and plan to study Nursing.

Ann Bethea Barwick , daughter of Jackie and Shannon Barwick, graduated from

Laurence Manning Academy and plans to study Pharmacy.

Janet Victoria Goff is the daughter of Allyson and Chuck Goff. She is a

graduate of Manning High School and also plans to study Pharmacy.

We congratulate these young ladies as they pursue a field of study that will

have a positive impact on the lives of others.