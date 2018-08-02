Shaffer grievance left with no verdict

The Grievance Committee met this morning at 10 a.m. to hear the grievance of former police chief Blair Shaffer. After opening comments regarding procedures, City Administrator Scott Tanner, who represented the City of Manning, was given up to one hour to present the City’s case. He read into evidence the termination letter hand delivered to former police chief Blair Shaffer. He expanded on the alleged reasons stated in the letter, finishing his arguments within 12 minutes.

Shaffer was also given an hour to present his case. He spoke to the reasons given in the letter, rebutting them. He also presented information regarding the illegality of the ordinance created to place the police and fire departments under the auspices of the Public Safety Committee.

Next, Shaffer presented information which he felt showed an agenda of retaliation against Shaffer by Mayor Julia Nelson. He offered information regarding multiple case which led to his interpretation of events.

Shaffer also offered information showing his performance as police chief has created a safer environment in Manning, with a decreased crime rate and a 100% rating on processes and procedures from the South Carolina Municipal Association.

The Grievance Committee made no decision today but will reconvene at 4 p.m. on Monday to offer a decision.

Watch for the Manning Times for a full story on August 9.