Dancing With the Stars contestant, Jay Johnson

Jay Johnson is a local farmer and is employed with the South Carolina Forestry Commission. He is also a member of the gospel group, Cross Anchor Quartet. He is a Carolina Academy alumni and resides in New Zion with his wife, Jennifer. He has three children: Ashley, Emilee and Eli, a son-in-law, Benjamin and a granddaughter, Kate. He enjoys farming, hunting and spending time with his family and friends.