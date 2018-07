Happy Birthday to Deacon Thomas Harvin

Last Updated: July 31, 2018 at 9:02 am

Deacon Thomas Harvin celebrated his 90th Birthday on Sunday, July 15, 2018, with his church family at the Zion Hill MB Baptist Church in Paxville, SC.

He was surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great grands, along with other family members on Saturday, July 22, 2018, for his Birthday Celebration.