BrickUniverse LEGO Convention Brings World of LEGO to South Carolina Next Week

Last Updated: July 31, 2018 at 9:29 am

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is coming to the capital of South Carolina and will take over the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center for two days next week: August 11 -12, 2018. The event is building on LEGO’s amazing popularity and ingenuity with awesome attractions all centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks. The 2018 convention will have all-new LEGO attractions and exhibits.

BrickUniverse only stops in ten cities a year, so this a special opportunity for South Carolinian LEGO fans to attend the ultimate LEGO fan experience. The team at BrickUniverse are expecting an impressive turnout for the South Carolina convention, so purchasing tickets early is highly recommended.

One of the highlights of BrickUniverse is that attendees will be able to see massive LEGO displays and meet the professional artists behind them. BrickUniverse brings renown professional LEGO artists from around the world. Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes of San Diego, California will showcase over 30 of his select LEGO displays and will be at the convention all weekend. He will talk to attendees about his life as a professional LEGO artist and how they, too, can become LEGO master builders. Additionally, Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will bring over 50 LEGO models of world famous landmarks. Attendees can see the largest skyscraper in the world, Burj Khalifa, the full Westminster Palace in London, and other famous landmarks built from LEGO bricks.

The Fan Zone at BrickUniverse features fan-built LEGO creations built by some of the world’s best LEGO Fan builders, including renown spectacles from local South Carolinian builders.

Other attractions include:

* LEGO Friends Building Area: tons of LEGO Friends bricks for building fun!

* Big Brick Building: younger visitors can explore imagination through building with larger LEGO Duplo bricks.

* LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise and goodies.

* Star Wars Zone: build spaceships and more with thousands of LEGO STAR WARS themed bricks.

* The Building Zone: thousands of bricks laid out for attendees for building and creating.

* And more!

Tickets are available for Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12. Tickets are expected to sell out, so early booking is advised at www.brickuniverse.com/columbia