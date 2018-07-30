Star Susanna Beard

Last Updated: July 30, 2018 at 1:09 pm

Susanna Louise Beard is the 19-year-old daughter of Mackie and Tiffani Beard and Susan and Sammy Coe. She is a lifetime resident of the Barrineau community located in Clarendon County. She has a love for modeling and pageantry and holds many local titles. She graduated from East Clarendon High School in 2017 while also achieving a license in cosmetology from F.E. Dubose Career Center. Susanna is the owner and operator of SAFE HAVEN SALON AND BOUTIQUE, located in Turbeville.