FLY FISHING WORKSHOP AT TAW CAW PARK

Last Updated: July 30, 2018 at 10:56 am

The Town of Summerton 4 MAIN in partnership with the Carolina Fly Fishing Club will sponsor a two-day fly fishing workshop which will be held on Friday and Saturday, October 12-13, at Taw Caw Park during Duckfest. The workshops will be led by instructors from the Charlotte, North Carolina based Carolina Fly Fishing Club. Dick Handshaw and Gary Jones will be your instructors. Mr. Handshaw is the President of the Southeast Council of Fly Fishers International and past President of CFFC. Mr. Jones is Vice President of Membership for Southeast Council of International Fly Fishers and also a past President of CFFC. Both are experienced instructors.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced angler, this is an affordable and unique opportunity to get hands-on training while learning the basics of fly fishing. You’ll learn how to assemble your gear, tie knots and cast, how to choose your flies, read the water and much, more. You’ll learn from seasoned professionals how to fish for trout and bass in cold and warm water along with instructions on wade fishing and fishing from the shore, pier or boat and fly fishing etiquette.

This comprehensive two day fly fishing workshop will take place at Taw Caw Park on Taw Caw/Fish Hatchery; I-95, Exit 108, East of Summerton—follow the signs. The park is equipped with three ramps, fishing pier, picnic area, playground area and a large paved parking area.

A limited amount of fly tying equipment, fly rods and reel combinations will be available and you can bring your own. Also, the availability of boats and or shore/pier space is limited for this two-day event.

Space is limited so sign up today at 4 MAIN.

The workshop is designed for ages 13 or older. Donations will be accepted for this workshop to cover the cost of instructors. The fly fishing workshop will be canceled if there is severe weather.

SIGN-UP: 4 MAIN, Town of Summerton, 4 Main Street, Summerton, SC 29148

For more information or directions to 4 MAIN, please call the Town of Summerton at (803) 485-2525.