Boykin and Horton successfully complete Heads Institute

Last Updated: July 30, 2018 at 4:16 pm

Tripp Boykin, left, headmaster at Laurence Manning Academy, and DeeDee Horton, right, assistant head at LMA, receive their certificates of completion following the South Carolina Independent Schools Association Heads’ Institute from Dr. Spencer Jordan, center, SCISA executive director. SCISA photo.

Staff members from Laurence Manning Academy recently took the opportunity to expand their educational competency by completing a workshop offered by The South Carolina Independent School Association.

Tripp Boykin, headmaster at Laurence Manning Academy, and DeeDee Horton, assistant head at LMA, completed the Heads’ Institute, according to SCISA Executive Director Dr. Spencer A. Jordan.

“The Heads’ Institute offered training in a variety of tasks performed by heads of school on a daily basis,” Jordan said. “Additionally, the personal qualities associated with outstanding administrators were examined.”

Topics for the two-day event included leadership, time management, development, curriculum, athletics, enrollment, legal requirements, risk management, organization, stress, marketing, finances, facilities, faculty, and parents.

“The goal of the Heads’ Institute was to give heads who are new to SCISA schools the tools and experience necessary to drive an independent school successfully through a year of operation,” Jordan said.

The South Carolina Independent School Association is a non-profit, voluntary association of over 120 independent schools serving more than 37,000 teachers and students.

Founded in 1965, the State of South Carolina incorporated SCISA as an exclusively educational organization with the responsibilities of establishing accreditation standards, coordinating academic and athletic competition and providing professional development for member organizations.