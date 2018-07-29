Star Janet Hicks

Janet Godwin Hicks, CPA, is proud to be representing the Lake City Community Theatre in this year’s Dancing With The Stars. She is a Certified Public Accountant with 34 years of experience. A native of Lake City, she is the owner of Hicks Guerry Group, PA located in historic downtown Lake City. HGG is honored to have served the financial needs of businesses and individuals of Florence, Williamsburg, Clarendon, Sumter, and Georgetown counties and beyond for over 25 years. Janet has also served on numerous civic/professional boards, such as Lake City Community Theater, Lake City Community Museum Society, Habitat for Humanity, Lake City Development Corporation, Florence County United Way, High Hill Free Will Baptist Church, and president of Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce. She is most proud of her dedication to her family, friends, and community.