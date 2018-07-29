Star Brantley Galloway

Brantley Galloway is a 17 year-old student at East Clarendon Middle High School. This was his first year attending ECMHS and it was a fantastic year! He traveled with his class on a cruise to the Bahamas this past April. He is an athlete with Special Olympics, playing several sports including soccer, basketball, bowling, and swimming. He also played on the East Clarendon Unified Volleyball Team this year and attended the Special Olympic State Games in Greenville, SC, where they won the gold medal! Now, he is very excited to be a part of this year’s “Dancing with the Stars”!