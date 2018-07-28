Star Dr. David Rodriguez

Last Updated: July 30, 2018 at 12:05 pm

Dr. David C. Rodriguez is a native of Albany Georgia. He received his Doctorate of Medicine from The Medical College of Georgia. After completing his family medicine residency at McLeod Regional Medical Center, he served as staff physician in the United States Air Force. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for valorous service while deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He has been serving Lake City and the surrounding communities since 2006. He currently practices in his private office, Lake City Medical Associates, 130 South Acline Street in Lake City and serves as the Hospitalist for Lake City Community Hospital.

He resides in Florence with his wife Kimberly, and daughters Shelley, Anna Raegan, and Maeley.