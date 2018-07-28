Star Brandon Burgess

Brandon Burgess lives in Sumter. He is a graduate of Manning High School and Central Carolina Technical College. He completed the early college program with an Associate of Arts Degree. In the Fall of 2018, he will attend the College of Charleston to study biology. His passion is serving the community and aiming to make the world a better place. This event was brought to his attention by his dance partner and he has enjoyed the hard work and effort it has taken to get ready for the Dancing With the Stars competition .