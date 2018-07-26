Star DeDe Lowder

DeDe is a Lake City native. She is a 2000 graduate of Lake City High School. She graduated from Francis Marion University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Biology and Chemistry with a minor in Mass Communication. She then went on to receive her Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of South Carolina. Go Gamecocks! She has been a consultant pharmacist for 9 years for Winyah Pharmacy Solutions. She has a 5 year old daughter, Harper Drew, and a set of 2 year old twin girls, Carlie and Brinkley. She was Miss Lake City 1999 and Miss Francis Marion University 2002 along with many other titles along the way. In her spare time, she enjoys attending auctions and re-storing antique furniture. She has enjoyed this entire Dancing with the Stars experience and wishes everyone the best of luck.