Roy Patrick Tilton

MANNING – Roy Patrick Tilton, 71, widower of Betty Ann Rhodus Tilton, died Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Palmetto Health Tuomey.

Born October 6, 1946, in Andrews, he was a son of the late Robert James Tilton and the late Betty Ann Cox Tilton. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War and he was of the Free Will Baptist faith.

He is survived by three sons, Roy Tilton of Manning, Robert Tilton (Becky) of Pinewood and Donnie Tilton of Bishopville; four sisters, Orab Bowers, Patricia Wright, Bertha Powers and Mildred Sims; three grandchildren, James Tilton, Ricky Tilton and Timothy Tilton; and two great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Bobby McDowell officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.