Mental health awareness walk scheduled for July 28 at SBHS

Last Updated: July 25, 2018 at 1:54 pm

The public is invited to attend a Mental Health Awareness Walk sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Phi Omega Omega Chapter (Manning). South Carolina is among the top 15 states with the most adults struggling with a mental illness — nearly 17.6 percent, or 636,000 adults in the state. Nationally, 20 percent of adults have a mental health condition, which equates to about 43.7 million people. The walk is scheduled for Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Scott’s Branch High School track from 8am-9am.