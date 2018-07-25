SCDC Police Services Arrests Correctional Officer

The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrants today for Correctional Officer, Uniqueqa Akeema James who was arrested Sunday for attempting to introduce contraband at Lee Correctional Institution.

James has been charged with misconduct in office, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and furnishing contraband to a prisoner. James had been employed with the SCDC since April 3, 2017.