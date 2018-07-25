Promise Scholarship to Central Carolina Technical College offered to students in Clarendon

The SC Promise Scholarship program is designed to ensure that higher education is more affordable and accessible. Students from Clarendon and Lee counties that have earned a high school diploma or GED between 2013 and 2018 are eligible to apply for the SC Promise Scholarship. Eligible districts in Clarendon and Lee counties are Clarendon 1, Clarendon 2, Clarendon 3 and Lee. For eligibility, you must also complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the SC Promise Scholarship Application, enroll in at least six credit hours during the Fall 2018 and/or Spring 2019 semester and maintain a 2.0 GPA. Students must pursue a certificate, diploma or degree from CCTC (students who have previously received a bachelor’s degree are not eligible).

Recipients may receive up to $2,000 per academic year after all funding from Pell Grant, Tuition Grant, LIFE Scholarship and Lottery Tuition Assistance has been awarded. The scholarship may cover the cost of tuition and fees and includes a $300 allowance for books.

“We are excited to have this funding opportunity for eligible graduates from Clarendon and Lee counties. Lack of financial resources often keeps many people from applying to college. With the SC Promise scholarship, that barrier is removed. Now residents of these two counties can enroll at CCTC and begin training for a career in a high demand field,“ says Vice President for Student Affairs Lisa Bracken.

For more information and to apply, call CCTC’s Financial Aid office at 803-778-7831