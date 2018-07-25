2 year-old child identified as accident victim
by Staff (Office) | July 25, 2018 11:40 am
ALCOLU- A 2 -year-old child died late Tuesday afternoon from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 95.
Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock identified the toddler as Talia Johnson of Orlando, Florida. She was one of six passengers in a vehicle that was driven by a family member.
“She was airlifted from the scene shortly after 3:35 p.m. and died at 5:40 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina,” Mock added.
No autopsy has been scheduled, Mock said.
