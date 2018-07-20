Lake Marion bridge is critical to I-95 traffic flow

I’ve become increasingly concerned about the number of deaths that occur at or near the top of the I-95 bridge crossing Lake Marion. The recent death of a Summerton policeman underscores the public danger impacting both Clarendon and Orangeburg counties.The SCDOT has the fatalities records for this segment of the I-95 corridor. When an accident occurs not only is the driver usually killed, but the first responders, EMS, law enforcement and other drivers are immediately put at risk. Suggestion: put cameras at the top of both bridges that can view at least a mile or two both ways. Install signage with warning language to immediately slow down and prepare to stop, accident ahead. At 80 MPH it all happens instantly. Direct connection with SCHP as soon as the notice goes up would put them en route faster. SCDOT could install new signage warning I-95 motorists of a dangerous section of highway frequent accidents, no safety lane for the next 1.5 miles. These are some suggestions that I hope will help.

Jim Darby

Summerton