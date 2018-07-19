A personal thank you from Rep. Robert “Bobby” Ridgeway

A couple of weeks ago, I had an unfortunate encounter with a chainsaw. Deborah and I would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks publically.

First, thanks to God for always looking out for us, especially when we make mistakes.

Next, Deborah and I would like to thank the Manning and Clarendon County Fire Departments, the Manning Police Department, Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department, and Clarendon County Emergency Medical Services. They all responded when the call for help went out and I know that they didn’t do this just for me. Because I happen to be an emergency responder myself, I have witnessed this group of emergency personnel provide the highest caliber of care for others at every call they respond to. The citizens of Manning and Clarendon County can be proud of their top-notch fire, law enforcement and EMS services.

We would also like to thank our community. The prayers, cards, texts and phone calls along with the personal expressions of concern demonstrate that as a community, we truly care for each other, and that’s how it should be.

Rep. Robert “Bobby” Ridgeway

Manning