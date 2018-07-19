Laura Leoma Pack McCrea

Last Updated: July 19, 2018 at 12:17 pm

GREELEYVILLE – Laura Leoma Pack McCrea, 81, wife of Henry Tilton McCrea, died Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at her residence.

Born August 23, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Goosby Pack and the late Cassie Dean Graham Pack. She was a member of Greeleyville Baptist Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and Nana. She was a friend and caretaker to all.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years; one son, Henry “Hank” T. McCrea, Jr. (Julie) of Manning; one daughter, Valerie J. McCrea Pack (Ben) of Greeleyville; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Gamble, Katie (Reese) Wilson, Kelly McCrea, Morgan (Travis) Wilson and Tilton McCrea; twelve great grandchildren; one sister, Frances Pack Molten of Lexington; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Frank Pack; two sisters, Faye Turner and Mary Lou Pack; and one granddaughter Emily Eaddy Funderburk.

A graveside service will be held 4 p.m. on Friday, July 20, 2018, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Greeleyville with the Rev’s. Tom Sowell and Jerry Fennell officiating.

A visitation will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home, 19 Tucker Street, Greeleyville.

Pallbearers will be Smitty Wrenn, Donnie Turner, Darrell Turner, Owen Pack, Randy Eaddy, Dean Geddings, grandson, Tilton McCrea, and great grandsons, Grayson Gamble, Will Wilson and Eli Wilson.

Honorary pallbearer will be Ronnie Turner.

The family request that memorials be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church c/o Leona Gamble, 281 Hines Road, Greeleyville, SC 29056 or Greeleyville Baptist Church 136 Varner Avenue, Greeleyville, SC 29056 or Amedysis Hospice Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-4013.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org