PUBLIC NOTICE: Special Called Clarendon Hospital District Trustee Meeting
by Manning Live | July 18, 2018 8:25 am
Last Updated: July 17, 2018 at 5:26 pm
A Special Called Meeting Clarendon Hospital District Long Term Care Facilities Board of Trustees Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.
PUBLIC NOTICE
At the Call of the Chairman, a Special Meeting of the Clarendon Hospital District Board of Trustees is scheduled for Tuesday July 24, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Charleston’s Place Meeting Hall- 316 S. Mill Street, Manning SC 29102.
The purpose of this meeting is to have a second presentation from Financial Advisors for the financing of the Windsor Manor replacement facility.
