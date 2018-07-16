McLeod Health Clarendon Recognized for Quality

McLeod Health Clarendon is pleased to announce its recent recognitions for providing excellence in healthcare by national healthcare research leader Professional Research Consultants, Inc. (PRC) and Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) Rewarding Excellence Program.

Professional Research Consultants (PRC) Top Performer

Professional Research Consultants, Inc. (PRC) conducts the hospital’s patient experience surveys. McLeod Health Clarendon received a Top Performer Award in Medication Communication, which includes questions about medication explication and medication side effects. A Top Performer Award recognizes performance at or above the 100th percentile among a group of more than 2,000 hospitals nationwide. The awards were presented during PRC’s 2018 Excellence in Healthcare Conference.

Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) Rewarding Excellence Program

Instead of compensating hospitals for the number of procedures they perform, BCBS rewards them for the quality of care they provide through a program called Rewarding Excellence. The award is based on how closely hospitals follow best practices and how well they care for patients. BCBS believes in focusing on transparency in the health care system and rewarding the best-performing providers. Because of the quality of care provided to patients at McLeod Health Clarendon, the hospital received the BCBC Rewarding Excellence Award.

Hospital Compare Overall Hospital Quality

The Hospital Compare website is designed to help patients and their families learn about the quality of hospitals, compare facilities in their area side-by-side, and ask important questions about care quality when visiting a hospital or other health care provider. McLeod Health Clarendon has been recognized with a 4-star designation, which is higher than the national average of 3 out of 5 stars.

“We understand what matters most to patients at McLeod Health Clarendon is the quality and safety of care they receive. Our top priority is to improve positive patient outcomes,” said Rachel Gainey, McLeod Health Clarendon Administrator. “McLeod Health Clarendon is pleased to be recognized for Quality Healthcare that is achieved through teamwork and dedication of our entire hospital staff. However, the pursuit of quality improvement at McLeod Health Clarendon is unending. These accomplishments are a positive step in our quality journey, yet we recognize that we can never stop improving care for patients. Healthcare is constantly becoming more complex and challenging, and our team is committed to providing the best care possible to our patients now and in the future.”