Help Wanted: Finance and HR Administrator

Last Updated: July 13, 2018 at 4:43 pm

Finance and HR Administrator for non-profit. Must have extensive bookkeeping, human resources, computer, and supervisory experience. Must be organized and detailed oriented with excellent communication skills. Requires a minimum of an Associate’s degree in business, accounting, office management or related field and two years’ experience in a supervisory position. Salary commensurate with experience. Send resume to CBHS, P.O. Box 430, Manning, SC 29102 by July 18, 2018. EEOC Employer.