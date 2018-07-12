Manning Police Chief Blair Shaffer Terminated

Last Updated: July 12, 2018 at 4:44 pm

The City of Manning has terminated the employment of Manning Police Chief Blair Shaffer. After evaluating the City’s public safety programs, the Public Safety Committee voted for the termination, effective immediately.

“The safety of our residents, guests, and community is of utmost importance to the City of Manning,” said Manning Mayor Julia Nelson. “While this decision was a difficult one, the Committee believes that it is in the best interests of the City to seek new leadership to fill this important role.”

Neither the Committee nor the Council have any further comments at this time. Updates to the situation will be posted as soon as Manning Times has additional information.

The Committee will search for a new Chief of Police as soon as possible will keep the press and the public updated regarding the search. Until a new Chief is chosen, Keith Grice, a retired Captain from the SC Highway Patrol, has been appointed by the Committee as Interim Chief of Police. He will oversee day-to-day events and operations for the Manning Police Department.