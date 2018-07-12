Keith Grice Sworn in as Interim Police Chief

Keith Grice was sworn in as Interim Chief of Police for the City of Manning at 5:45 p.m. Grice has been with the Highway Patrol since 1988, starting out in Beaufort County. He moved to Clarendon County in 1994 and to Orangeburg County as Captain in 2004. Grice retired from law enforcement on June 8.

“We chose him because of his experience,” said Manning Mayor Julia Nelson. “He has a reputation of great integrity.”

Grice’s wife, Ladell, a former law enforcement officer and the Law Enforcement Services Instructor at F.E. Dubose, held the Bible for his swearing in. His daughter, India, was also present.

“He’s doing what he loves, and I support him fully,” said Ladell.

Nelson is unsure how long Grice’s term as Interim Police Chief will last, as they do not know how long it will take to find a permanent replacement. She does not know if Grice will be on the list of possible permanent candidates at this time.

Grice is looking forward to working with the Manning police force.

“I wasn’t really looking for a job, but the city called me,” said Grice. “I saw an opportunity to assist where I could, so I took advantage of that.”