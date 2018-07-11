New exhibits at 4 Main in Summerton

Last Updated: July 10, 2018 at 4:37 pm

Optical Illusion and Fractal Art

4 MAIN in Summerton has two new exhibits. On the art side of the museum, guests can enjoy Optical Illusion Art, which include vector illusions as well as hidden-image stereograms, and Fractal Art, which is created by mathematical equations. For younger guests, Cedric Liqueur, curator of the museum, has held over a few bears from the Bears of the World exhibit.

Liqueur has several books on the table highlighting Optical Illusion Art, explaining the history and showing examples. There are also laminated sheets explaining how to look at certain pieces of the art, and what should be visible in them.

On the other side of the museum, Liqueur has set up a Trains exhibit. Local residents have donated functioning model trains, some older than others. While he hasn’t been able to obtain landscaping items, he does have train sets on display. He also has displayed train cars on the shelves.

Liqueur is working on a permanent exhibit about Summerton’s history. As part of the fledgling exhibit, he has displayed a series of 1916 maps, showing how Summerton used to be laid out. He also has train maps to link in to the Trains exhibit.

The Wilson Railroad, later called Northwest Railroad, came through Summerton on January 16, 1889. At that time, Clarendon County had 44 grist mills, 18 lumber mills and 16 turpentine mills. The railroad carried not only passengers but loads of these goods across the county. In 1935, the railroad shut down due to an increase in the trucking industry.

As always, the museum focuses on sustainability, using old, reclaimed wood to build display tables and frames. Liqueur is also currently researching alternative methods to power the building.

The current exhibit will run through July and much of August. The next exhibit will be fishing and boat art on one side and models of boats on the other side. He is accepting donated items or long-term loan items for these exhibits.

Liqueur is also looking toward Duck Fest. He is working to create a small café inside the museum in time for the festival. The museum will also host a fly-fishing class during the event.

All of the exhibits Liqueur creates will be repeated in time, growing and changing each time, as more items are donated.

To view the exhibits or donate an item, visit during operating hours of 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Currently, as the museum is struggling with air conditioning issues, the museum is closed on days with temperatures over 90 degrees.