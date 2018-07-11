Mary Jane Louise Flynn Barnett

SUMMERTON – Mary Jane Louise Flynn Barnett, 84, wife of George Kenneth Barnett, Sr., died Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at her home.

Born August 30, 1933, in Bronx, New York, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Francis Flynn and the late Margaret Walpole Flynn. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School, received her nursing degree from St. Clare’s Nursing School and her PhD from St. John’s College in Brooklyn, New York. She was a former assistant commissioner for disabled children for the state of New York and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church and the Love Sunday school class.

She is survived by her husband of Summerton; two sons, George K. Barnett, Jr. and Gerard Joseph Barnett, both of Summerton; daughter, Peggy Margaret Mary Barnett of Mt. Pleasant; and sister, Margaret Irene Goedtel of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Hope Lutheran Church with the Rev. Robert Beaver officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 1134 Sailing Way, Summerton.

Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 67, Vance, SC 29163.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org