Mary Jane Louise Flynn Barnett
by Stephens Funeral Home | July 11, 2018 9:23 pm
SUMMERTON – Mary Jane Louise Flynn Barnett, 84, wife of George Kenneth Barnett, Sr., died Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at her home.
Born August 30, 1933, in Bronx, New York, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Francis Flynn and the late Margaret Walpole Flynn. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School, received her nursing degree from St. Clare’s Nursing School and her PhD from St. John’s College in Brooklyn, New York. She was a former assistant commissioner for disabled children for the state of New York and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church and the Love Sunday school class.
She is survived by her husband of Summerton; two sons, George K. Barnett, Jr. and Gerard Joseph Barnett, both of Summerton; daughter, Peggy Margaret Mary Barnett of Mt. Pleasant; and sister, Margaret Irene Goedtel of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 15, 2018, at Hope Lutheran Church with the Rev. Robert Beaver officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 1134 Sailing Way, Summerton.
Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 67, Vance, SC 29163.
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
comments » 1
Comment by Moye Graham
July 12, 2018 at 07:57
She was a great Lady. She was a Sweet woman and will be missed. I thought a lot of Mary Jane and she will be missed by many. My prayer is with George and her family. I know this. She is in Heaven now.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.