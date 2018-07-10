Ramson Curtis Bledsoe

SUMMERTON – Ramson Curtis Bledsoe, 73, husband of Carolyn Reynolds Bledsoe, died Monday, July 9, 2018, at Lexington Medical Center.

Born October 28, 1944, in Bamberg, he was a son of the late Claude Montague Bledsoe and the late Alma Elizabeth Bledsoe. He was a member of the SC National Guard for six years and he retired from B.C. Moore & Sons in 2006 with 42 years of service. He loved farming, fishing, hunting and being an active member of Summerton Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of Summerton; daughter, Beth Cumming; granddaughter, Landyn Cumming; two sisters, Catherine Barton of Bamberg and Tina Williams of Orangeburg; two brothers, Gerald Bledsoe (Maxine) of Pickens and Tony Bledsoe (Cheryl) of Bamberg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Bledsoe; and two sisters, Lucille Edgemon and Claudia Bledsoe.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 13, 2018, at Summerton Baptist Church with the Revs. Billy Carlisle and Gerald Bledsoe officiating. Burial will follow in Summerton Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church fellowship hall and other times at the residence.

Memorials may be made to Summerton Baptist Church, 215 E. Main Street, Summerton, SC 29148.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.