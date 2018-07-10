Manning man charged with RSG

Last Updated: July 10, 2018 at 4:28 pm

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Edward Watford of 1105 Edna Road in Manning on charges of Receiving Stolen Goods. The warrant states that on June 28, 2018, at a location in the 4200 block of Broad Street in Sumter County, Watford had in his possession a Monty Utility Dump Trailer valued at $3,000 that belonged to Watson’s Construction Company. Law enforcement obtained a video implicating Watford and a co-defendant.