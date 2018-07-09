ManningLive

Today in History July 9

118 Hadrian, Rome’s new emperor, makes his entry into the city.
455 Avitus, the Roman military commander in Gaul, becomes Emperor of the West.
1553 Maurice of Saxony is mortally wounded at Sievershausen, Germany, while defeating Albert of Brandenburg-Kulmbach.
1609 Emperor Rudolf II grants Bohemia freedom of worship.
1755 General Edward Braddock is killed by French and Indian troops.
1789 In Versailles, the French National Assembly declares itself the Constituent Assembly and begins to prepare a French constitution.
1790 The Swedish navy captures one third of the Russian fleet at the Battle of Svensksund in the Baltic Sea.
1850 U.S. President Zachary Taylor dies in office at the age of 65. He is succeeded by Millard Fillmore.
1861 Confederate cavalry led by John Morgan captures Tompkinsville, Kentucky.
1900 The Commonwealth of Australia is established by an act of British Parliament, uniting the separate colonies under a federal government.
1942 Anne Frank and her family go into hiding in the attic above her father’s office in an Amsterdam warehouse.
1943 American and British forces make an amphibious landing on Sicily.
1971 The United States turns over complete responsibility of the Demilitarized Zone to South Vietnamese units.
Born on July 9
1764 Ann Radcliffe, English novelist.
1819 Elias Howe, inventor of the sewing machine.
1858 Franz Boas, anthropologist.
1887 Samuel Eliot Morison, biographer and historian.
1894 Dorothy Thompson, journalist, writer and radio commentator.
1908 Minor White, abstract photographer.
1926 Mathilde Krim, geneticist, founder of the AIDS foundation.
1933 Oliver Sachs, neurologist and author (Awakenings).
1936 June Jordan, poet and author.
1937 David Hockney, painter.

