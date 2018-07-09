Today in history
Today in History July 9
118
|Hadrian, Rome’s new emperor, makes his entry into the city.
|455
|Avitus, the Roman military commander in Gaul, becomes Emperor of the West.
|1553
|Maurice of Saxony is mortally wounded at Sievershausen, Germany, while defeating Albert of Brandenburg-Kulmbach.
|1609
|Emperor Rudolf II grants Bohemia freedom of worship.
|1755
|General Edward Braddock is killed by French and Indian troops.
|1789
|In Versailles, the French National Assembly declares itself the Constituent Assembly and begins to prepare a French constitution.
|1790
|The Swedish navy captures one third of the Russian fleet at the Battle of Svensksund in the Baltic Sea.
|1850
|U.S. President Zachary Taylor dies in office at the age of 65. He is succeeded by Millard Fillmore.
|1861
|Confederate cavalry led by John Morgan captures Tompkinsville, Kentucky.
|1900
|The Commonwealth of Australia is established by an act of British Parliament, uniting the separate colonies under a federal government.
|1942
|Anne Frank and her family go into hiding in the attic above her father’s office in an Amsterdam warehouse.
|1943
|American and British forces make an amphibious landing on Sicily.
|1971
|The United States turns over complete responsibility of the Demilitarized Zone to South Vietnamese units.
|Born on July 9
|1764
|Ann Radcliffe, English novelist.
|1819
|Elias Howe, inventor of the sewing machine.
|1858
|Franz Boas, anthropologist.
|1887
|Samuel Eliot Morison, biographer and historian.
|1894
|Dorothy Thompson, journalist, writer and radio commentator.
|1908
|Minor White, abstract photographer.
|1926
|Mathilde Krim, geneticist, founder of the AIDS foundation.
|1933
|Oliver Sachs, neurologist and author (Awakenings).
|1936
|June Jordan, poet and author.
|1937
|David Hockney, painter.
