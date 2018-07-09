Irene Yasko Walston

SUMTER – Irene Yasko Walston, 87, wife of William Herbert Walston, died Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at the Magnolias of Santee Assisted Living Facility.

Born February 9, 1931, she was a daughter of the late George Yasko and the late Anne Forgac’ Yasko. She was of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by her husband; a brother, Joe Yasko of Florida; and a sister, Valerie Miles of California.

A visitation will take place from 4 – 6pm on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home.

Services will be private.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org