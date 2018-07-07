PSA from Mayor Julia Nelson
by Submitted via Facebook | July 7, 2018 9:58 am
Last Updated: July 7, 2018 at 10:36 am
PSA: The Manning Fire Department (MFD) has partnered with the American Red Cross to issue 80 Smoke Alarms/Detectors for residents who live within the city limits of Manning, SC. The MFD will install the smoke alarms/detectors. A special thanks to Chief Mitch McElveen, another dedicated member of Team Manning, for making this initiative possible. Please read the flyer below for additional details.
