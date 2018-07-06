Today in history
Today in History July 6
|1415
|Jan Hus, a Czech who spoke out against Church corruption, is burned at the stake as a heretic.
|1519
|Charles of Spain is elected Holy Roman emperor in Barcelona.
|1535
|Sir Thomas More is beheaded in England for refusing to swear allegiance to King Henry VIII as head of the Church.
|1536
|Jacques Cartier returns to France after discovering the St. Lawrence River in Canada.
|1685
|James II defeats James, the Duke of Monmouth, at the Battle of Sedgemoor, the last major battle to be fought on English soil.
|1770
|The entire Ottoman fleet is destroyed by the Russians at the Battle of Chesma.
|1788
|10,000 troops are called out in Paris as unrest mounts in the poorer districts over poverty and lack of food.
|1836
|French General Thomas Bugeaud defeats Abd al-Kader’s forces beside the Sikkak River in Algeria.
|1835
|John Marshall, the third chief justice of the Supreme Court, dies at the age of 79. Two days later, while tolling in his honor in Philadelphia, the Liberty Bell cracks.
|1854
|The Republican Party is officially organized in Jackson, Michigan.
|1885
|Louis Pasteur gives the first successful anti-rabies inoculation.
|1944
|Lieutenant Jackie Robinson of the U.S. Army, while riding a civilian bus from Camp Hoo, Texas, refuses to give up his seat to a white man.
|1945
|B-29 Superfortress bombers attack Honshu, Japan, using new fire-bombing techniques.
|1945
|Operation Overcast begins in Europe–moving Austrian and German scientists and their equipment to the United States.
|1982
|President Ronald Reagan agrees to contribute U.S. troops to the peacekeeping unit in Beirut.
|Born on July 6
|1747
|John Paul Jones, naval hero of the American Revolution.
|1910
|Dorothy Kirsten, opera singer.
|1921
|Nancy Reagan, wife of President Ronald Reagan.
|1927
|Bill Haley, rock ‘n’ roll musician.
|1935
|The 14th Dalai Lama [Tenzin Gyatso], Tibetan religious leader, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
