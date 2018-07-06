Master Gardener Presentation

Local Clemson Extension Master Gardener, Tony Melton, will speak about gardening in our southern region and provide information and tips on how to keep your garden healthy and attractive during the Fall Season. Program is Free!

The Harvin Clarendon County Library, 215 N Brooks St in Manning will host this presentation from 6 – 9 p.m. on July 9. For more information call the library at (803) 435-8633.