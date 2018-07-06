Harvin Clarendon County Library hosts summer teen program

Last Updated: July 6, 2018 at 1:06 pm

The Harvin Clarendon County Library has completed its June teen programs, but there are plenty more to come in July, according to Library Director Charlotte Johnston. June included rock painting, creating coasters out of recycled CDs, lyrical art, graffiti art and lettering and a movie night to watch Black Panther, the new Marvel movie.

The summer is only half over, though. Teens will be given the opportunity to create artistic items free of charge. All supplies are provided by the library. These events are only for students in grades 6-12, with no exceptions.

The Tuesday events will be from 2-3:30 p.m. The first event will be on July 10, where teens will create tie-dye T-shirts the kids can take home and wear.

“This goes along with our ‘Libraries Rock’ theme,” said Johnston, who has tried to keep each event tied to that theme.

Sheet music art can be created on July 17. According to Johnston, the library will have an array of old sheet music for teens to use to create collages on canvas.

“The guitar picks should be fun,” said Johnston of the July 24 event. Sheets of shrinkable plastic will be cut into guitar pick shapes several inches wide and high. Teens will create simple pictures on the large picks, and the pics will be baked in the oven. The heat will shrink the picks down to the size of a regular guitar pick.

The last Tuesday event will be July 31, where teens will be able to create hanging light-catchers from recycled CDs by crocheting a border and hanger on the CD.

July will also have a Friday-night event on July 27 when the library participates in the National Teen Lock In event. Libraries across the county will participate, including many South Carolina libraries. While some libraries have the staff to hold an overnight event, the Harvin library will keeps theirs to an evening from 6-9:30 p.m.

During the lock in, there will be food and games such as music trivia and glow-in-the-dark bowling. Any extra craft supplies from the June and July craft events will be available for the teens to use. Space for the lock in is limited, so Johnston encourages teens to pre-register to ensure a spot. As with the crafting events, the lock in is free of charge.

Johnston hopes to have more events through the school year, including more movie nights, now that the library has the equipment to make that possible.

Late in the summer, the library will host a Back-to-School bash on August 16 at Weldon. Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, an internationally known family hip-hop musician, will perform, and all ages are welcome for the free event. Skidoo won a Grammy in 2017 for Best Children’s Album of the Year for Infinity Plus One, and he recently performed at the Kennedy Center.

“If you like the hip-hop in Hamilton [the musical], you’re going to like this,” said Johnston, who has worked with Skidoo in the past.

The event is still in the planning phases, and more information will be available as the date approaches.

For more information regarding the summer teen programs, or to enquire about programs for younger children or adults, contact the Harvin Clarendon County Library at 803-435-8633.