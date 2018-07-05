The Manning Times has two books and one game on sale now
by Manning Live | July 5, 2018 4:04 pm
The Manning Times has two books and one game on sale now. Come by The Manning Times office building located at 230 East Boyce Street in Manning to get your copies while supplies last. Books are $5 each and the Clarenopoly board game is $15.
