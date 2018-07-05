Message from the Sheriff

FROM THE SHERIFF: If you receive a call from persons identifying themselves from Duke Energy, please be advised this is a SCAM. The caller is informing you that your power bill is past due and advising citizens to wire money to them. Some callers even know to the exact cent of your power bill. This is a SCAM. Just hang up and DO NOT send any money. Duke Energy will invoice you through the mail not by phone. Please share this message.